ROYAL LAKES - The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating a missing Royal Lakes woman.

Denita M. Hedden, 37, of the 700 block of Catalpa Ave. in Royal Lakes was reported missing by her roommate late Sunday morning, around 11:49 a.m. Hedden was last seen by friends and family at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, when she left her residence. She was wearing the same outfit she has on in the above photo of her driving.

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said the vehicle Hedden had has been located somewhere deemed not suspicious by authorities. What is suspicious, Kahl said, is Hedden's behavior. He said family members and friends reported "it was not like her" to leave for so long without checking in with anyone.

"We got the call Sunday from the roommate, reporting she had not come home to her residence in Royal Lakes," Kahl said. "We've been tracking leads since Sunday. Her family indicates this is not normal behavior for her to do; they said she always contacts someone. At this point, we are very concerned about her safety and well-being, and we are not ruling out anything at this time. This is a strange situation, and is oddly alarming."

Anyone with any information on Hedden's whereabouts is asked to call the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office at (217) 854-3135 ext. 1, or contact the Macoupin and Montgomery County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-352-0136.

