MONTGOMERY COUNTY - The story of Abraham Lincoln’s many experiences and connections in Montgomery County will be the topic of a free, one-hour discussion at the Challacombe House in Hillsboro at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

Author Tom Emery of Carlinville will discuss his work Lincoln in Montgomery County, Illinois, which he released in 2021. The book includes a wide variety of stories on the sixteenth President in Montgomery County, many that have never been covered.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The discussion is part of the ongoing celebrations of the bicentennial of the city of Hillsboro, which was founded in 1823.

Emery will discuss Lincoln’s ties to some of the earliest names of local and county history, including John Tillson, Joseph Eccles, Francis Springer, James Davis, Levi Boone, and Wickliffe Kitchell. Lincoln’s connections to Simeon Ryder, who developed Litchfield, Nokomis, and Irving, will also be covered.

In addition, Lincoln’s speaking appearances in Hillsboro will be discussed, as are voting records, railroads, and the county’s reaction to the assassination.

Article continues after sponsor message

Other topics include the Lincoln legacy in Montgomery, which is reflected in area statues as well as the old Lincoln Heritage Trail

“A lot of people don’t realize the connections Lincoln had in Montgomery County,” said Emery. “Lincoln knew quite a few people of importance in the county, and had some noteworthy appearances here. It’s one of many areas that makes up the story of his pre-Presidency in Illinois.”

Emery has produced a string of well-received regional studies on Lincoln, including the President’s experiences in Alton, Greene County, and Macoupin County, as well as Lincoln’s many connections to Illinois State University. He is a frequent contributor to many newspapers in the area, and has appeared at numerous speaking engagements in the region.

Copies of Emery’s book on Lincoln in Montgomery County will be available for sale at the discussion.

For more information, contact 217-254-9307 or hillsbororecreation62049@gmail.com.

More like this:

Amateur Radio Buffs Heading to Carlinville on Aug. 2, 2025, for Annual West Central Illinois Hamfest
Jul 22, 2025
Bank Of Hillsboro Announces Rebranding To Constitution Bank
Jul 8, 2025
District 7 to Host Grand Opening and Centennial Celebration at Lincoln Middle School
5 days ago
Experience The Abraham Lincoln Story In A Brand-New Way With ALPLM Special Exhibit
May 11, 2025
ALPLM to Celebrate Juneteenth by Displaying Emancipation Proclamation
Jun 12, 2025

 