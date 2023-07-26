PIASA - Austin Stanton qualified for state this past spring with his teammate Collin Robinson in the 100 meters. Stanton is also an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month.

Austin made his first appearance at the state meet. The last time this happened at Southwestern High was in 2010, when Ethan Hanold and Donny Garrett finished one-two in the 800m.

Austin was able to run below the qualifying time in the 100 meters at the Gillespie Invitational. Collin broke the qualifying threshold in the 400 meters at Gillespie as well. Austin was a football starter in the offensive line and played outside linebacker on defense. Austin had a huge overall impact on the Piasa Birds track and field program.

"Both boys were seniors and have given a great deal to the program," boys track and field coach Matt Hasquin said.

"When Collin qualified in the 400 meters last season, it became a catalyst for the rest of the team," the coach added.

"We had a lot of success from 2009 to 2014, and I spend a lot of time talking about the "good old days" and I think the boys are ready to write great stories of their own. We're not going to get there overnight, but we're taking the right steps."

