GREENE COUNTY - A GoFundMe page has been set for Randa Davidson’s family after her death this past week.

Randa, a Greene County woman, apparently died of hypothermia complications in Springfield after a massive search earlier this week.

Randa’s body was found near a pond by a Sangamon County detective in the 3100 block of Robbins Road in Springfield’s extreme west end on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Randa, a Hillview resident, was only 39 years old.

The GoFundMe fundraiser was created by her aunt - Janet Surratt - to help support her two children.

Surratt said the family thanks all those who reached out when Randa went missing.

"We prayed for her safe return," she added. "Randa has been found and unfortunately is no longer with us. I am creating this account to help with burial expenses and for the benefit of Randa’s son and daughter. Any donation is appreciated. Please continue to pray for the family."

Janet Surratt closed with some inspiring words to describe her beloved niece: "If you knew Randa - she was a shining light and now is our guardian angel."

To contribute to Randa Davidson's GoFundMe, please visit:

https://gf.me/v/c/rpyx/benefit-for-randa-long-davidson

