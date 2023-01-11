GRANITE CITY - Auditions for Granite City-based Alfresco Productions’ “9 to 5: The Musical” are being held on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Auditions will take place at the Alfresco Performing Arts Center, located at 2041 Delmar Avenue in Granite City.

“9 to 5: The Musical” is based on the movie from 1980 and features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Visit this link to see which audition slots are still available and sign up for an audition.

Alfresco Productions requests those auditioning to “prepare 32 measures of a song of your choosing in the style of the character you are auditioning for.” More information to help prepare, including Audition Materials and Character Breakdowns, are available on the Alfresco Productions website.

Callbacks will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. if needed, and the cast will be announced that evening. It’s important to note that not receiving a callback does not necessarily mean you didn’t make the cast.

Show dates for the musical will be March 16-19 and March 24-26.

Stay tuned to the Alfresco Productions Facebook page for updates. Contact the show’s director at ericnsykes@gmail.com with any questions.

