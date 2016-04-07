EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Music will present an adapted rendition of the comedic and nostalgic production I Do! I Do!, opening April 14 in Abbott Auditorium on campus.

The musical will be on stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 14-16 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 17.

In its original form, Harvey Schmidt’s "I Do! I Do!" follows the marriage of Agnes and Michael Snow from their wedding night in 1895 to their eventual “retirement” in 1945. SIUE’s production will be an adaptation of the well-loved, but almost wholly forgotten star vehicle.

“The script was tailored for this ensemble, not only to showcase the incredible wealth of talent in SIUE’s vocal performance program, but also to open the conversation from a single couple, to observations about marriage through the viewpoints of three couples: the newly married, the young family, and finally, the couple that is facing married life without children as parents to the bride,” said Kate Slovinski, production director.

SIUE’s production is set in the reception hall after the marriage ceremony of Micah and Aggie Snow, where amidst the merriment and reminiscing, comedy ensues.

“I desired to celebrate the comedy that comes in attempting to have a “perfect” evening,” Slovinski added. “The attempt is a lovely idea, but so rarely happens. For me, the delight comes in the imperfections. Those moments that make an evening unique among a family are the moments to be cherished.”

The talented ensemble includes Mandie Farrow, David Fournie, Sarah Paitz, Brandon Janssen, Zora Vredeveld and Chase Lovelace. Jon Garret, musical director and vocal coach, will accompany the show.

Tickets are available at the door 30 minutes before curtain, or by calling 618-650-2034. Seating is limited and advanced ticket reservation is strongly encouraged.

