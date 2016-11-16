Name:  Aubrey Jane Callahan & Emmett William Callahan

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents:  Katie and Kelly Callahan of Alton

Birth weight:  5 lbs 6 oz / 6 lbs 3 oz

Birth Length:  18.5 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time :  4:25 PM / 4:55 PM

Date:  November 4, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Elizabeth (8); Charlotte (6); Gabriel (3)

Grandparents:  Mary Donahue, Alton; David & Theresa Callahan, Alton

Great Grandparents:  George Goeken, Alton

More like this:

Sep 4, 2024 - South Roxana Mayor Talks Faith and Finding God on "You're Beautiful"

6 days ago - Bring FRIENDS To Give Lifesaving Blood Or Platelets

Aug 12, 2024 - Senior Center Construction: A Triumph For Village Of South Roxana

3 days ago - 30th Annual Alton Tree Lighting & The Buzztones Headline Your Weekend Go-Guide

Oct 30, 2024 - 2024 Official Trick-or-Treat and Trunk-or-Treat Times in the Riverbend

 