Aubrey Jane Callahan & Emmett William Callahan
November 16, 2016 11:19 AM
Name: Aubrey Jane Callahan & Emmett William Callahan
Parents: Katie and Kelly Callahan of Alton
Birth weight: 5 lbs 6 oz / 6 lbs 3 oz
Birth Length: 18.5 inches
Time : 4:25 PM / 4:55 PM
Date: November 4, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Elizabeth (8); Charlotte (6); Gabriel (3)
Grandparents: Mary Donahue, Alton; David & Theresa Callahan, Alton
Great Grandparents: George Goeken, Alton
