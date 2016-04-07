Name: Aubrey Anne Knight

Parents: Aaron Dennis and Annie Knight of Alton

Birth weight: 7 lbs 1 oz

Birth Length: 19.5 inches

Time : 12:02 PM

Date: 3/7/2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Hannah (5)  Hailie (2)

Grandparents:Billy & Dawn McCane, Alton; Sherry Knight, Alton

Great-Grandparents:Donna Garrett, Godfrey; Norman McCane, Alton; Monte Moon, Delhi

