BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial High School girl’s basketball team is moving toward the sectional semifinals on Tuesday after beating the Jersey Panthers last Monday 60-40 and East St. Louis this past Friday 64-58 in overtime. The Eagles meet Mt. Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the CM Sectional.

Lending a huge helping hand in both CM games was junior guard Aubree Wallace. She scored 17 points on the night and shot lights out against Jersey and directed the offense against East St. Louis. She drained five three-pointers in the 20-point Jersey victory and helped her team continue their postseason run.

The Eagles led by a score of 23-7 after the first quarter but that lead shrunk down to only five points when the score was 30-25 before halftime.

“We started off good and then in the second quarter it kind of went downhill a little bit. We weren’t making our shots and our defense got lazy, but in the second half we really picked it up,” Aubree said after the game.

It was a team effort, but surely Aubree’s back-to-back three-pointers helped turn things around in the third quarter. She was one of three players on the night that broke double digits, the other two being senior guard Kelbie Zupan and junior guard Olivia Durbin.

Aubree actually praised another player though for turning things around in the second half.

“Emily Williams really stepped up big and she had a good third quarter and helped us gain momentum and take a bigger lead,” Aubree said regarding her teammate.

So even though Aubree led the team in points, she remains humble and acknowledges that she couldn’t have done it without her teammates.

Aubree said that she is very excited about the sectional matchup on Tuesday at CM.

