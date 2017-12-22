EDWARDSVILLE - Prominent attorney Randy Gori of Gori and Associates provided an update on the future of the Laurie's Place building, an Edwardsville institution closing on New Year's Day.

The building that houses Laurie’s Place at 228 N. Main St. and Milo’s Tobacco has been sold to Randy Gori and Associates by Laurie Chavez, the owner. Chavez has made a decision to retire after 21 years of business in Downtown Edwardsville.

Gori said in an interview that 12 people are interested in the Laurie’s Place space. Contrary to some rumors, Randy said the first to express interest was a restaurateur.

“There is even an interest by the current management to lease it,” Gori said. “I intend for Milo’s to stay and a couple years down the road, I will probably renovate the second floor into apartments.”

Chavez encouraged people to come in over the next few weeks and see her and the staff. Laurie's has been a rock in Downtown Edwardsville for 21 years.

"Take a picture, hug your favorite person," she said. "Thanks for the memories everyone."

