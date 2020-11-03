Attorney General Raoul Will Monitor General Election Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced that teams of assistant attorneys general and investigators from his office will be monitoring elections throughout Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to ensure that voters’ rights are protected and polling places are accessible. Raoul is also encouraging voters to be aware that polling places, particularly those located at nursing homes or senior centers, are subject to change due to concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Voters should confirm their polling places with their local election authorities or the Illinois State Board of Elections. Raoul urged voters to call his office if they encounter suspected improper or illegal activity. Chicago and northern Illinois voters can call 1-866-536-3496 (TTY 1-800-964-3013). Central and southern Illinois voters can call 1-866-559-6812 (TTY 1-877-844-5461). Article continues after sponsor message Attorney General Raoul also encouraged voters to be aware of their basic voting rights. “The right to participate in our nation’s democracy is one of the most fundamental rights we have as Americans,” Raoul said. “I am working closely with partners in law enforcement and fellow state attorneys general to ensure everyone has safe access to the polls. Voters have the right to cast a ballot free from intimidation or harassment, and nothing less will be tolerated. People who witness concerning behavior should immediately report it to my office or local law enforcement authorities.” Raoul reminded voters of some of their basic voting rights: Voters have the right to vote if they are in line when the polls close at 7 p.m. or at any other time between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Election Day (10 ILCS 5/17-1).

If a voter makes a mistake or “spoils” a paper ballot and the voter has not cast the ballot, the voter has the right to receive a replacement ballot (10 ILCS 5/17-11).

If a voter cannot read, has trouble understanding English, or has a disability, that voter has the right to request voting assistance from anyone other than his or her employer, an agent of his or her employer, or an officer or agent of his or her union (10 ILCS 5/17-14).

Voters have the right to take unpaid time from work to vote, but no more than two successive hours, as long as they have applied with their employer before Election Day. The employer may set the time of day (10 ILCS 5/17-15).

No one is allowed to try to influence a voter within 100 feet of the polling place (10 ILCS 5/17-29).

Under Illinois law, it is a crime to prevent a person from voting or registering to vote using intimidation, force, threat or deception (10 ILCS 5/29-4). The Attorney General's "Guidance for Illinois Voters: 2020 Election" is available online as a resource for Illinois voters on election laws and their voting rights. This year, the Illinois General Assembly amended some election statutes in order to protect voters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Raoul's online guidance provides access to accurate, reliable election information to answer questions regardless of whether people vote by mail or in person. Additionally, Attorney General Raoul has been working with state attorneys general from across the country to ensure the integrity of the election through the Voter Protection Program. The non-partisan effort is focused on ensuring safe, fair and secure elections where everyone who wishes may cast a vote and every vote cast is counted. More information about the voting process and voter registration status can be found on the Illinois Board of Elections website or through local election authorities or county clerks' offices.