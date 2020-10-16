Chicago – Attorney General Kwame Raoul?today released new online guidance to help Illinois residents understand their rights during the 2020 general election.

The Attorney General’s “Guidance for Illinois Voters: 2020 Election” is available online as a resource for Illinois voters on election laws and their voting rights. This year, the Illinois General Assembly amended some election statutes in order to protect voters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Raoul’s online guidance provides access to accurate, reliable election information to answer questions regardless of whether people vote by mail or in person.

“The right to participate in our nation’s democracy is one of the most fundamental rights we have as Americans, and with the General Election already underway in the midst of an unprecedented public health pandemic, it is more important than ever that Illinois residents have a clear understanding of their rights as voters,” Raoul said. “My office is issuing ‘Guidance for Illinois Voters: 2020 Election’ so that voters can access comprehensive election information to help them select the voting method that best meets their needs.”

“Guidance for Illinois Voters: 2020 Election” is designed to walk voters through various steps in the process and answer potential questions. People can access basic information to identify and contact local election authorities and the Illinois State Board of Elections, and determine whether they are registered to vote. Additionally, the guidance details important remaining deadlines and procedures for those who have not yet registered to vote or applied to vote by mail.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many individuals will exercise their right to vote, and Raoul’s guidance answers questions people may have about voting by mail, voting early, or public safety measures they will encounter at polling places. The Legislature expanded voting by mail due to the pandemic, and the guidance describes the ways in which a mail-in ballot can be submitted, whether by the U.S. Postal Service, using a designated drop-box, or in person. The guidance also informs voters that the Illinois Department of Public Health has implemented health practices to keep polling places safe during early voting and on Election Day. Voters should be prepared for new protocols established by local election authorities, such as physical distancing at polling places.

People who vote in person should be aware that only authorized individuals are allowed inside polling places, and Raoul’s office encourages people to review the guidance for more information. State law also prohibits electioneering or influencing voters within 100 feet of a polling place. The Attorney General’s office has been in contact with the Illinois State Police and is prepared to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies as needed to ensure voters’ safety at polling places.

The Attorney General’s office is also reminding residents to continue to be on alert for robocalls or electronic communications containing inaccurate information about the election. Individuals who believe they have received fraudulent communications or are the victim of fraud related to voting should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotline at 1-800-386-5438 (Chicago), 1-800-243-0618 (Springfield) or 1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale). Voters also can contact the Illinois State Board of Elections online or by calling 217-782-4141 or 312-814-6465.

For more information about voters’ rights, please visit the Attorney General’s website.

