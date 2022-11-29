CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced the Attorney General’s office obtained a guilty plea in a case against a Cook County OB-GYN who fraudulently charged Illinois’ Medicaid program for services that were never provided.

In a case being prosecuted by Raoul’s office, Dr. Monique Brotman, 52, of River Forest, pleaded guilty in Cook County Circuit Court today to misdemeanor vendor fraud. Brotman was ordered to pay full restitution up front, and she will be excluded from the Medicaid and Medicare programs for a minimum of five years. She was also sentenced to complete five days of community service.

“Thousands of Illinois residents rely on Medicaid for their health care. Defrauding the people of Illinois by misusing needed Medicaid resources will not be tolerated,” Raoul said. “I am committed to working with the Illinois State Police to identify Medicaid fraud and hold those who engage in it accountable.”

Raoul alleges that from December 2008 to February 2015, Brotman billed Medicaid $58,747.57 for ultrasounds and other medical procedures that were not provided. The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

“The Illinois State Police aggressively investigates individuals suspected of defrauding the government to ensure our tax dollars are being used as intended,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The Illinois State Police will continue to work closely with Attorney General Raoul’s office to bring justice to those found breaking the law.”

To report suspected Medicaid provider fraud, abuse or neglect, call the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Hotline at 888-557-9503.

Assistant Attorney General Rob Sparano handled the case for Raoul’s Medicaid Fraud Bureau.

