CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that former Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss pleaded guilty to charges related to the alleged theft of cash from the county and misuse of county funds on personal expenses.

Bliss was sentenced to 180 days in jail after pleading guilty to one count of Class 1 felony theft of governmental property and two counts of Class 3 felony official misconduct on Tuesday. Winnebago County Circuit Court Judge Scott Paccagnini also sentenced Bliss to 48 months of probation for the charge of theft of government property and 30 months of probation for each charge of official misconduct, to be served concurrently. In addition, Bliss was ordered to pay $28,919.05 in restitution to Boone County.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Taxpayers must be able to trust that those who serve on their behalf will use their authority for the public good and not to enrich themselves,” Raoul said. “I remain committed to holding accountable public officials who abuse their positions for personal gain.”

Raoul alleged that, while serving as county clerk, Bliss stole money from the county and used a Boone County credit card to pay for personal expenses, including groceries and tires for her personal vehicle and paying off personal debt.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) led the investigation into Bliss’ alleged misconduct.

Assistant Attorneys General Haley Bookhout and Mara Somlo prosecuted the case for Raoul’s Public Integrity Bureau.

More like this: