CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a Washington County judge sentenced an Ashley, Illinois man the Attorney General’s office prosecuted for predatory criminal sexual assault.

Joseph Smith, 33, was sentenced to up to 100 years in prison by Washington County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gross for predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

“Sexual assault and abuse of children can leave lifelong emotional scars, particularly when the abuse is perpetrated by someone in a position of trust,” Raoul said. “I appreciate the judge’s decision, which will prevent the offender from abusing other children. I will continue to ensure predators of innocent children are held accountable for unspeakable abuse.”

Raoul’s office prosecuted Smith for allegedly sexually abusing his two stepdaughters who were between the ages of 11 and 12 at the time of the abuse. Smith was arrested and charged on Jan. 7 in Washington County Circuit Court after the children reported the abuse at school. On May 1, a Washington County jury found Smith guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Assistant Attorneys General Bill Bryant and Vanessa Minson prosecuted the case for Raoul’s Sexually Violent Persons Bureau.

