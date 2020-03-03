Chicago – Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued the following statement reacting to the passing of Illinois Supreme Court Justice Charles E. Freeman.

“As the first African American to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court and as chief justice of the court, Justice Freeman was a trailblazer who will be forever remembered for his uncompromising integrity and dedication to the state of Illinois.

“I am proud to follow his example of service and commitment to protecting Illinois’ constitution as I serve the people of Illinois in the same office where Justice Freeman once worked as an assistant attorney general.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Freeman family.”

