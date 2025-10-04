Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement On Court Decision Upholding Provision Of Reproductive Health Act Court affirms Illinois law requiring insurance to cover abortion and pregnancy care. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued a statement highlighting an appellate court ruling in Illinois Baptist State Association v. Illinois Department of Insurance. The court affirmed a previous circuit court decision, which granted Attorney General Raoul’s motion for summary judgment and preserved a provision of the Illinois Reproductive Health Act that requires Illinois health insurance products regulated by the Illinois Department of Insurance that cover pregnancy care to also cover abortion care. Article continues after sponsor message “I am pleased with the court’s decision. My office is committed to protecting access to comprehensive reproductive health care that includes abortion, and insurance coverage is a critical part of being able to obtain that care. My office will continue to fight for reproductive care on all fronts.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now You're Beautiful With Brian Trust! Guest: Aaron More- Happy Birthday Brian! Trending