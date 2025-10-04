CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued a statement highlighting an appellate court ruling in Illinois Baptist State Association v. Illinois Department of Insurance. The court affirmed a previous circuit court decision, which granted Attorney General Raoul’s motion for summary judgment and preserved a provision of the Illinois Reproductive Health Act that requires Illinois health insurance products regulated by the Illinois Department of Insurance that cover pregnancy care to also cover abortion care.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“I am pleased with the court’s decision. My office is committed to protecting access to comprehensive reproductive health care that includes abortion, and insurance coverage is a critical part of being able to obtain that care. My office will continue to fight for reproductive care on all fronts.”

More like this:

Attorney General Raoul Seeks Preliminary Injunction To Block Trump Administration From Defunding Planned Parenthood & Other Health Centers
Sep 25, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Petitions FDA To Remove Burdensome Restrictions On Mifepristone
Aug 21, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Opposes Trump Administration’s Proposed Rollback Of Abortion Care For Veterans And Their Families
Sep 6, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Signs Bills to Fortify Reproductive Health Care in Illinois
Aug 23, 2025
Duckworth, Pressley Lead Colleagues in Renewing Push to Protect Access to Reproductive Care for Low-Income Americans, Servicemembers
Jul 27, 2025

 