Attorney General Raoul Assigns Teams To Monitor Primary Election Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced that more than 160 teams of assistant attorneys general and investigators from his office will be monitoring the primary election throughout Illinois on Tuesday, June 28, to ensure that voters’ rights are protected and polling places are accessible. Raoul is also encouraging voters to be aware that polling places, particularly those located at nursing homes or senior centers, are subject to change due to concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Voters should confirm their polling places with their local election authorities or the Illinois State Board of Elections. Raoul urged voters to call his office if they encounter suspected improper or illegal activity. Article continues after sponsor message Chicago and northern Illinois voters can call 1-866-536-3496 (TTY 1-800-964-3013). Central and southern Illinois voters can call 1-866-559-6812 (TTY 1-877-844-5461). Attorney General Raoul reminded voters of some of their basic voting rights: Voters have the right to vote if they are in line when the polls close at 7 p.m. or at any other time between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Election Day (10 ILCS 5/17-1).

If a voter makes a mistake or “spoils” a paper ballot and the voter has not cast the ballot, the voter has the right to receive a replacement ballot (10 ILCS 5/17-11).

If a voter cannot read, has trouble understanding English, or has a disability, that voter has the right to request voting assistance from anyone other than his or her employer, an agent of his or her employer, or an officer or agent of his or her union (10 ILCS 5/17-14).

Voters have the right to take unpaid time from work to vote, but no more than two successive hours, as long as they have applied with their employer before Election Day. The employer may set the time of day (10 ILCS 5/17-15).

No one is allowed to try to influence a voter within 100 feet of the polling place (10 ILCS 5/17-29).

Under Illinois law, it is a crime to prevent a person from voting or registering to vote using intimidation, force, threat, or deception (10 ILCS 5/29-4). More information about the voting process and voter registration status can be found on the Illinois Board of Elections website or through local election authorities or county clerks' offices.