CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement regarding the passing of former Illinois Attorney General James E. “Jim” Ryan.

“Jim Ryan dedicated much of his career to public safety, first as DuPage County state’s attorney and then as Illinois Attorney General, and I strive to follow his example. Jim’s leadership as Attorney General and commitment to protecting all residents of Illinois is something that I have done my best to mirror since taking office.

“After being elected Attorney General, I had the opportunity to meet with Jim. I continue to be grateful for his graciousness and advice as I prepared to enter the office he once led with such integrity. His counsel has continued to guide how I, as Attorney General, have governed the office and expanded my focus on enhancing public safety.

“Jim Ryan will forever be known for his strength and dedication to service on behalf of the people of Illinois, even as he faced unimaginable personal tragedy. May his courage and selflessness in the face of adversity serve as inspiration to all. I extend my deepest condolences to Jim’s beloved wife Marie and their children, and those fortunate enough to call him a friend.”

