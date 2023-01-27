CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced he charged a former assistant Coles County state’s attorney with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions he had in his official capacity with three Coles County women between the ages of 18 and 35.

Formerly from Charleston, Illinois, Brady Allen, 33, now resides in Missouri but turned himself in to the Coles County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 26 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Raoul’s office charged Allen with nine counts of bribery, all Class 2 felonies; one count of witness harassment, a Class 2 felony; 21 counts of official misconduct, all Class 3 felonies; and one count of witness intimidation, a Class 3 felony. If convicted, Allen could face up to 7 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.

“As a prosecutor who has sworn to uphold the law, I am shocked and outraged that a fellow prosecutor would allegedly use that authority to manipulate and victimize women in the community,” Raoul said. “I appreciate the continued collaboration of the Illinois State Police, which investigated this complex case. I am absolutely committed to holding public employees accountable for using their positions to take advantage of the residents they are supposed to serve.”

The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

“The Illinois State Police Special Investigations Unit is dedicated to seeking out those who abuse their position and power to take advantage of others,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “With Attorney General Raoul, ISP will continue to pursue cases of misconduct and corruption.”

From December 2018 until he resigned in August 2020, Allen served as an assistant state’s attorney in Coles County. Raoul’s office alleges that within that time frame, Allen had inappropriate text, email, phone and social media communications that were sexual in nature with female defendants he was currently or had previously prosecuted. According to Raoul, Allen solicited sexual contact, photos and videos with an understanding that in exchange, the female defendants would receive preferential treatment in their pending criminal cases.

Even after Allen was assigned to another courtroom, Raoul alleges Allen continued to solicit sexual contact, photos and videos, suggesting to the women that he could influence his colleagues at the Coles County State’s Attorney’s office. Raoul is further alleging that once Allen’s behavior was discovered, he offered to pay one female defendant’s fines and court costs if she could convince another female defendant to not pursue claims against Allen.

Deputy Bureau Chief Jonas Harger and Assistant Attorney General Mara Somlo are handling the case for Raoul’s Public Integrity Bureau.

