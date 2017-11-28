HIGHLAND PARK - Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering officially filed in Springfield, IL as a candidate for Attorney General with 10,000 petition signatures circulated by nearly 200 volunteers from across the state. Candidates for this office may file a minimum of 5,000 and a maximum of 10,000 signatures to be placed on the ballot for the March 2018 primary election. Today is the first day to file petitions.

"I am grateful for the grassroots support we have received from across the state. It has never been more important to have an independent, tenacious, and effective leader serving as Attorney General, for the sake of both our state and our nation."

As a fierce advocate for sensible gun laws, Mayor Rotering has been outspoken about the need for common sense steps to reducing gun violence and protecting our children, our law enforcement, and our communities from unnecessary violence and grief. She fought the NRA all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and prevailed. In addition, she led the fight to hold ComEd responsible to northeast Illinois customers, resulting in millions of dollars in infrastructure upgrades. The founder of a legal aid clinic, she has ensured access to justice in the areas of immigration, domestic violence, and housing for hundreds of Illinois residents.

Rotering continued, "I am a fighter who is not afraid to take on Trump, Rauner, and extremists in Washington and Springfield. I will focus on the strong efforts of the Office to date as well as criminal justice reform, curbing the opioid epidemic, advocating for organized labor, and continuing to stand up to the NRA."

