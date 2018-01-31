Attorney General Candidate Nancy Rotering's response to Governor Bruce Rauner's State of the State Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HIGHLAND PARK - Following Governor Bruce Rauner's State of the State, Illinois Attorney General Candidate Mayor Nancy Rotering released the following statement:

"We have not forgotten when Governor Bruce Rauner publicly stated he's 'not in charge' and today we were reminded of how true that is. Like Governor Rauner's performance in front of the Chicago Tribune recently, we were presented with platitudes and no policy. Like a bad boss, he takes credit for the work of others - notably school funding reform. Like a failed CEO, he struggles at math and how budgeting should work. And when it comes to standing up for access to healthcare, protecting the environment, speaking out in support of Dreamers, or addressing gun violence, Bruce Rauner takes no action. I'm running for Attorney General to protect the citizens of Illinois when Bruce Rauner won't. Today's State of the State was a reminder of why holding this seat against his hand-picked candidate, Erika Harold, is so important in November."