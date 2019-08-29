ALTON - Alton Police report today an attempted robbery of a Domino's Pizza driver delivering pizza and wings to address in the 400 block of Augusta in Alton. The robbery attempt occurred at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said upon the pizza delivery person's arrival, males wearing masks came from the rear of the house and pointed what appeared to be a gun at him.

"The pizza delivery person dropped the pizzas and fled on foot and called 911," Chief Simmons said. "A K9 track located several items of evidence that we believe will lead us to the offenders. No further info will be released at this time due to the pending investigation."

