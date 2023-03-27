JERSEYVILLE - One individual was charged with attempting to disarm a police officer and another was charged with kicking out a police car window and causing other vehicle damage last week, according to recent Jersey County court filings.

Donald E. Schrieber, 41, homeless, was charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer. On March 20, 2023, Schrieber “attempted to take a weapon from Jamie Damm,” an officer with the Jerseyville Police Department, while Damm was “engaged in the performance of his official duties,” according to court documents.

Schrieber was charged with a Class 2 felony and his bail was set at $25,000. His preliminary hearing is set for April 24 at 1 p.m. More information and updates on this case are available here.

David M. Hoffarth, 32, of Centralia, was charged with criminal damage to government property after damaging a Jerseyville Police Department vehicle “by kicking the driver’s side rear window out and damaging the cage’s sliding window by kicking the cage partition,” according to court documents.

Hoffarth was charged with a Class 4 felony and his bail was set at $15,000. More information and updates on this case are available here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

