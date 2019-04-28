BETHALTO - Special Olympics competition is always inspirational and despite the rain Saturday morning, organizers of a Bethalto event took the group inside.

Participants took part in the long jump, shot put, with softball because inside, a 100-yard run, bag toss, and a variety of carnival games that included a ring toss.

Special Education Director Jennifer Weber said the event would not have been possible without the help of many volunteers.

"I love the fact that this is an integrated Special Olympics," Weber said. "Each athlete had a peer buddy this year," Weber said about the event. "This year we had over 100 athletes compete, which included athletes and peer buddies."

