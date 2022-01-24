The Max Sports - formerly known as “Metro Sports" - was once under the potential threat of new ownership changing it entirely. That was until a few weeks ago, when longtime employee Patti Stanford and her husband Corey stepped in as owners to preserve what they see as a valuable asset to the community.

The Max Sports - as it’s now known - is a family-oriented fitness facility. The center features a variety of fitness classes, an indoor heated Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness area, weight rooms, basketball gym, sand volleyball courts, and more.

Stanford said they will have a new class schedule on January 31 which features family circuit classes with rotating fitness stations and “boot camp” classes for kids. While not yet scheduled, Stanford also said the facility will soon offer kids’ Zumba classes.

For Stanford, taking ownership of the center felt like the only way to preserve a piece of community fitness tradition.

“I’ve always wanted this facility, to be honest. It used to be the Metro Sports and I loved it from the time I worked here,” Stanford said. “I just felt like rather than someone else take over the business and not let the business be the same, I think that would be a great loss to the community. I did not want anyone to come in here, purchase it, and change it from what it already is, family-wise, and to the people who have been here 30+ years.”

A comforting atmosphere and reassuring staff are part of what Stanford says make The Max Sports the best place to start - or continue - your fitness journey.

“That is the hardest part, taking that first step. But once you take that first step, it gets easy from there,” Stanford said. “We’re perfect for someone who’s very hesitant about it, because you would get nothing but support and no judgment here.”

Stanford said she’s looking forward to making some upgrades to the center as needed and taking suggestions from community members. To find out more about The Max Sports, visit their Facebook page or call (618) 462-1066.

The Max Sports

2300 N. Henry Street Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-1066

