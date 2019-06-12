



BOSTON – The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history as rookie goalie Jordan Binnington stood on his head in shutting out the Boston Bruins 4-0 in game seven of the 2019 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden in Boston.

The Blues won the series 4-3, giving St. Louis their third non-baseball championship and 14th overall, joining a handful of select cities to have one at least one championship in the four major North American professional sports.

The Bruins blitzed the Blues goal for much of the first period, but Binnington made several spectacular saves to keep the game scoreless. The Blues got on the board first at 16:47 of the first period when Ryan O’Reilly deflected a shot from the blue line between Tuukka Rask’s legs to give the Blues a 1-0 lead. The Blues then doubled their lead at 19:52 when captain Alex Pietrangelo made a nifty move to put the puck past Rask to take a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period.

After a scoreless second period, Binnington again was spectacular in goal in keeping the Bruins scoreless. St. Louis made it 3-0 on a goal by Brayden Schenn at 11:25, then it became 4-0 on a goal by Zack Sanford at 15:22.

The Bruins ended the shutout at 17:50 on a goal by Matt Grezelcyk, but could not come any closer as Binnington shut the door the rest of the way.

