ST. LOUIS - On Friday, January 24, 2020, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect James Kempf, 45 years of age, of the 1700 block of Hawkins Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63026, for one count of Assault First Degree, one count of Murder in the Second Degree, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kempf is currently not in custody. An image of Kempf is attached. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: The defendant came to the victim’s residence and entered the residence. The defendant shot the victim in the leg. The victim can identify the defendant as the person who shot her in the leg. The victim’s father was present and attempted to intervene in the struggle. The victim was able to flee the scene and call 911. The victim’s father sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The victim’s father was pronounced deceased on the scene. The defendant fled immediately after shooting the victim’s father in the head. The defendant and the victims are husband and wife.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the investigation.

More like this: