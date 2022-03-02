EDWARDSVILLE - Mary Reuscher is a woman who just marked her 95th birthday, but she is like the Energizer Bunny - she has long-lasting power and never quits. Mary celebrated her 95th birthday in appropriate fashion on February 5, 2022, and was recognized prior to the Edwardsville-East St. Louis boys basketball game.

Both Edwardsville High School Athletic Director Alex Fox and her grandson, Christian Rhoten, the highly successful head Edwardsville boys and girls swim team coach, conclude she “never quits,” and they almost have to encourage her to slow down, uncommon for her age.

“My grandma has been in my life since I was a little kid and has lived in Edwardsville for a long time,” Rhoten said. “As a kid, I spent a lot of time over at her house. She is always going and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down."

Mary still walks on the treadmill for an hour daily and also rides a stationary bike. When it is warm, she is outside working in her garden. Even when inclement weather hit recently, her grandson had to stop her from shoveling outside and take over to clear her driveway.

Fox said Mary has worked in the Edwardsville Athletic Department for over 30 years and is an incredible woman.

“We do almost have to get her to slow down, she works so hard,” he said.

Alex said Mary treasures the few times a year she gets to take tickets at high school swim meets and is exceptionally proud of her grandson, Christian, a standout swimmer at Eastern Illinois University and an inspirational coach to many Edwardsville High School and youth swimmers in his career. EHS has won several sectional titles in both girls and boys swimming under the direction of Christian.

"She is still working at age 95 and she is pretty awesome," Christian said.

