

GLEN CARBON – Have you ever wanted to ask a question to a real astronaut? Let’s get an answer together! Come join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois for a presentation from a local astronaut along with other fun activities on Saturday, September 10!

Girl Scout alum and recent United States Astronaut Hall of Fame inductee Dr. Sandra Magnus will lead a presentation for girls on September 10 in Belleville. Dr. Magnus, who also grew up in Belleville, had an illustrious career at NASA and continues to advocate for STEM education. At this event, girls will also experience space activities from program partners from SIUE STEM Outreach Program and Riverbend Astronomy Club.

“Dr. Magnus continues to be an inspiration for girls, particularly those interested in STEM,” said Mary Buchanan, Senior Director of Program Engagement. “She is a true champion of girl ambition, and we’re thrilled she is partnering with us to provide this amazing experience for girls all throughout southern Illinois.”

Bus transportation is also being offered from Carbondale and Effingham round trip. Cost for the program is $20. For more information and to register, visit gsofsi.org.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

