EDWARDSVILLE - Assurance Brokers, LTD., provided considerable support recently for the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad Golf Tournament, a major fundraiser for the area crime-fighting organization.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Assurance Brokers, LTD., is located at 95 N. Research Drive, Suite 100, Edwardsville.

"Each of the 260 golfers were given a sleeve of Pro V1’s golf balls donated by Assurance Brokers, Ltd., who is a local bonding and insurance agency, Becky Martin, of Assurance Brokers, LTD, said.

Left to right in the photo are: Ralph McQuiggan, CEO of Assurance Brokers; John Lakin, Madison Co Sherriff; Chuck McQuiggan, President of Assurance Brokers; Jeff Connor, Commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis; Captain Randy Boden, the Chief Deputy Commander over Missouri.

More like this:

Attorney General Raoul Issues Warning Letters To 37 Telecom Companies, Launches Operation Robocall Roundup
Yesterday
Bost Joins President Trump At White House For VA Home Loan Bill Signing
Jul 30, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Announces One Executive Appointment
Jun 22, 2025

 