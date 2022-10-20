WOOD RIVER – Today, Democratic Candidate for State Senate Kris Tharp (IL-56), a police officer of 25 years, announced his endorsement from Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois (AFFI).

“Since his term began as Senator, Kris Tharp has demonstrated his ability to better the working conditions for hard-working people throughout the state and find ways to improve the wellbeing of our communities," said Matt Giles, President of Collinsville Fire Fighters Local 2625. "He has been a tireless advocate for firefighters unions, and working families."

Kris Tharp has been a public servant for 25 years, working as a police officer, an elderly service officer for the seniors in his community, and Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, one of the oldest, most successful homicide task forces in the country.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Firefighters and I share a similar drive and passion for public service and I am proud to have their support in this State Senate race,” said Tharp. “I honor the work of our first responders and will continue advocating for them in Springfield to make sure they have all the resources they need to keep our communities safe.”

"Kris Tharp has always looked for opportunities to help his community and serve others," said Mike Carlisle, Retired member of Wood River Fire Fighters Local 2371. "He is a public safety professional with integrity and deep roots in his community and we are proud to support him in his candidacy for the State Senate."

Kris Tharp was born and raised in Wood River, IL, and attended Wood River public schools. Tharp is the Jail Administrator and a Captain at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and is an adjunct professor for Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) at the police academy. Public service runs deep in Tharp’s family, his wife, son, and nephew also work in law enforcement and his son is a veteran.

Kris Tharp’s previous endorsements include the AFL-CIO, the Illinois Federation of Teachers, the Illinois Education Association, the Southwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades, AFSCME Council 31, Stand for Children Illinois, Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, Sheriffs of Illinois, Illinois Police Benevolent & Protective Association, Laborers Local 338, Granite City PBPA Unit 15, SEIU Local 73, and Operating Engineers Local 150. He is also supported by the Illinois Realtors PAC.

More like this: