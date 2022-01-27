GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Associate Professor of Mathematics Brandon Huff has earned the school’s 2022 nomination for the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member Award.

“I was certainly surprised,” he said, humbled by the recognition from his peers. “With so many outstanding faculty on this campus, it was definitely an honor to be selected.”

Although Huff has taught many math-related subjects at L&C, his most recent classes include General Education Statistics, General Education Mathematics, College Algebra, Trigonometry and Business Mathematics.

In his department, Huff exceeds expectations by developing supplemental resources and documents for his students and sharing them with other instructors. He’s known for stepping up to teach classes when an instructor is difficult to find.

“He is patient, compassionate and generous to both students and peers,” Mathematics Professor Stephanie Hawk Killion said. “He demonstrates cooperation, dedication and teamwork, all of which are invaluable commodities in education.”

A native of Bluford, Illinois, Huff is a 2002 graduate of Webber Township High School. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (2006) and a Master of Science in Mathematics (2011) from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE).

Huff has taught full-time at L&C for 11 years. Previously, he taught math for five years at Edwardsville High School. He’s a member of the Illinois Mathematics Association of Community Colleges (IMACC) and the American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges (AMATYC).

Because math is a general education requirement, his department serves most students coming through L&C’s campus at one time or another, representing a variety of backgrounds, abilities, and programs of study. Still, Huff takes his time to connect with everyone in his classroom.

“I try to connect with them by learning their names and talking to them before and after class,” he said. “I try to check in on them through e-mail if they haven’t been in class. I’ve found that this can be the most important and impactful thing that I do as a teacher. If students know that we see them and that we care about their success, I believe they will be more motivated to work and succeed because they know we are in their corner. The best part of my job is seeing students succeed, both in my class and in pursuit of their educational goals.”

Each spring, Lewis and Clark announces an ICCTA Award nominee, chosen by their teaching peers. The Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member Award recognizes the instructor’s high achievements. Nominees from each of the state’s community colleges attend an annual ceremony in June, where an overall winner will be announced.

For more information on L&C mathematics department, contact Huff at (618) 468-4851 or bhuff@lc.edu.

