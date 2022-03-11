(Note: This is released by Associate Judge Ryan Jumper)

EDWARDSVILLE - Following the announcement by Circuit Judge William A. (Bill) Mudge that he will not seek retention, I am excited to announce that I will seek to fill that vacancy in the upcoming 2022 elections. Let me be the first to congratulate Judge Mudge on his distinguished career as a public servant, and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.

It has been fifty years since Clayton Williams was first appointed an associate judge in Madison County, since that time there has not been a single black circuit judge or county-wide officeholder. Although my candidacy is historic, I’m not running just to be the first black anything, I’m running because the 3rd Circuit needs good smart people who care about and invest in this county to join its leadership.

I’ve spent my career both in private practice and on the bench working with principled friends from all backgrounds and know that whatever their politics, people depend on a fair and independent judiciary to secure their most sacred rights. I believe in this community that my family has called home and served in for 100 years.

Whether it’s my uncles and cousins that served in the military and law enforcement whose banners fly in town every year, my dad who worked 50 years as a union electrician troubleshooting problems in Granite City, Alton, Wood River and the surrounding communities, my mother who worked as a nurse, my Aunt who worked at the University, or my brother who serves as a Glen Carbon Police Department commissioner, we believe in service and hard work and I’ll be incredibly proud to continue my work and increase my service to our citizens in the office of circuit judge.

Ryan Jumper is a sitting associate judge, since 2018, in the 3rd Judicial Circuit (Madison and Bond counties) presently presiding over the probate, chancery, and small claims divisions. Before joining the bench Jumper worked for preeminent local law firms The Lance Callis Law firm in Granite City and Thompson Coburn LLP in St. Louis City. He is a 1996 graduate of Edwardsville High School where he was a three-sport letterman in football, basketball, and baseball. A 2000 graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University where he lettered in football and was president of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. And a 2005 graduate of Southern Illinois University School of Law where he was a Neal Clinical Fellow and Editor for the SIU Law Journal and Journal of Legal Medicine. Judge Jumper lives in Edwardsville with his wife Jennifer and their two children who attend District #7 public schools.

