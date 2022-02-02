JACKSONVILLE - C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) released the following reaction statement to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s (D-Chicago) joint Budget and State of the State Address.

“The Governor has been ruling over Illinoisans using his political polling for the last three years. Obviously, his polling now says that Illinoisans are really hurting. After proposing the largest tax increase in our State's history and spending $50 million of his personal money to support it, he now pretends to care about one-time, temporary tax cuts that poll well but won’t help working families in the long run.

“The reality is that without the federal bailouts, the State wouldn't have been able to pay off long-term debt. The facts are that in this year's budget, we will see an increase of $468 million in revenue, much of which is due to inflation and the increased costs of products, and the Governor is proposing an increase of $2.5 billion in annual spending. This isn't one-time spending. This is an increase in annual cost well into the future.

“In his speech, the Governor asked you all to reject any facts provided to the contrary of his political speech. I am asking you to look at both sides, ask questions, look up the facts, and help us save Illinois from never-ending political promises and return to reality and common sense.”

