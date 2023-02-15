EDWARDSVILLE – The installation of new water meters is continuing as part of the City of Edwardsville's transition to an upgraded meter system that will provide more efficient monitoring and improved capabilities to quickly identify costly leaks.

The new meters are being installed in phases across the City; more than 1,400 have been upgraded over the past few months. Letters started going out in the fall to some residents with instructions to set up an appointment to switch out their meter. If you receive the letter, please contact the contractor listed to arrange a meter swap as soon as possible.

This is a mandatory and necessary upgrade for everyone who is on the City’s water supply system. Areas where the upgrades are now taking place are outlined on this map. Mideastern Plumbing has been authorized to perform the installations. Appointments will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Some Saturday appointments will be available.

Residents will have two ways to schedule an appointment: online or by phone. If your existing water meter is located indoors (basement, cellar, crawl space, utility room), then the technician will require access to the inside of your home. The installation is expected to take no more than two hours, and water service may be disrupted intermittently during that time.

For safety, residents who provide Mideastern Plumbing with an email address when scheduling their appointment will receive an electronic notification with a photo of the technician prior to the appointment. All Mideastern Plumbing technicians will be in uniform with a photo ID. Some meter replacements will not require indoor access, but can be completed from outside your home.

If your meter is replaced from the outside, the technician will leave a notice on your door. You will want to flush your water lines by running the tap for a few minutes. If you notice water discoloration, flushing the line should clear that; there’s no cause for concern. The City appreciates your support and cooperation with this important project. If you have questions, please call Public Works at 618-692-7535.

