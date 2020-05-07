EDWARDSVILLE – Every week, 115 sack lunches are gathered and packaged by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville junior Lexi Reinders, and her friend Shannon Strom, for Peoria area residents.

As COVID-19 leads to and amplifies hardships for many, Reinders decided to be a difference maker for the betterment of her community. After seeing a call for volunteer help from the JOLT Foundation, she and Strom jumped on the opportunity.

“COVID-19 has made a lasting impact on my outlook on life,” explained Reinders, who is pursuing a bachelor’s in biological sciences, medical science specialization. “It reminds me that nothing can be taken for granted and showed me how important we all are to each other, during a pandemic and always.”

After connecting with JOLT in early April, she and Strom invited community members to donate to their food and drink collection by dropping off items at Reinders’ home. Since then, they have provided more than 450 lunches. They will be collecting items the next two Sundays, leading up to the reopening of food pantries on June 1.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I would like to thank a few individuals who have been huge contributors in making this happen, including Shannon Strom, Caleb Powell, Illinois Central College Pre-Health Club members, and our awesome community members for their continued kindness and generosity,” Reinders said.

Reinders has a history of giving back. At SIUE, she’s involved in Epsilon Sigma Alpha and Make-a-Wish. Additionally, she is enhancing her academic experience as a member of Dr. Kevin Tucker’s research group. Tucker is an assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry.

Reinders is also an SIUE Alumni Association scholarship recipient.

“I have many family members who have graduated from SIUE, which is one of the reasons I chose this school,” she said. “Since transferring to SIUE, I have been blessed to meet faculty and other students who truly care about their degrees and futures. Receiving the Alumni Association Scholarship enabled me to have a smooth transition, eased my financial worries, and allowed me to participate in numerous extracurricular activities. I want to thank the committee for seeing my potential and choosing me as a recipient.”

Reinders is slated to graduate in May 2021. She then hopes to attend medical school, and eventually become a physician who leads a life of service to her community.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences offers degree programs in the natural sciences, humanities, arts, social sciences, and communications. The College touches the lives of all SIUE students helping them explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

More like this: