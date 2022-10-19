ALTON - Illinois American Water's large-scale sewer project has hit the asphalt stage on Belle Street across from the Riverbender.com and Mac's buildings.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The pipework for the sanitary sewer replacement has been completed and now the finishing touches are being done.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayer Company was the lead on Wednesday morning as the asphalt was positioned on the street. The asphalt work should be completed in a few days.

The Illinois American Water project started the week of July 5 at U.S. Route 67 from 20th Street College Avenue south to 3rd Street and was initially closed. The sewer work should make a large difference when floods someday return to the Downtown Alton area.

A dog in the Luken Insurance window did not seem to be bothered Wednesday morning by the work on Belle Street.

More like this:

Glen Carbon Trustees Approve Two Street Projects
Feb 12, 2025
Alton Advances State, Main Street Improvement Agreements
Apr 21, 2025
Glen Carbon Street Improvement Projects Pending Board Approval
Jan 14, 2025
Alton Approves State Street Phase 3 Improvement Agreements
Feb 26, 2025
Several Jerseyville Street Projects Planned, In Progress
Apr 18, 2025

 