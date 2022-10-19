ALTON - Illinois American Water's large-scale sewer project has hit the asphalt stage on Belle Street across from the Riverbender.com and Mac's buildings.

The pipework for the sanitary sewer replacement has been completed and now the finishing touches are being done.

Mayer Company was the lead on Wednesday morning as the asphalt was positioned on the street. The asphalt work should be completed in a few days.

The Illinois American Water project started the week of July 5 at U.S. Route 67 from 20th Street College Avenue south to 3rd Street and was initially closed. The sewer work should make a large difference when floods someday return to the Downtown Alton area.

