BETHALTO - Civic Memorial junior Aslan Henderson is a valuable athlete in multiple sports for the Eagles - cross country, soccer and track. This fall, he is the top runner in the Eagles' boys cross country group. Henderson won the three-mile Granite City Invite race in his team's category with a time of 17 minutes, 39 seconds.

For his efforts this fall, Henderson is the September Civic Memorial Male Athlete of the Month.

Henderson has been a CM cross country runner for two years. He said he loves being the No. 1 runner on his squad and being a team leader.

"I have learned how to work hard for what I want which has helped me in other aspects of my life," Henderson said of his cross country and overall CM athletic experience. "I like the family or team aspect of cross country the most."

Henderson is uncertain where he will go to college or what major he will pursue at this point. He said he also loves his time on the soccer field and track.

Jake Peal is Henderson's cross country coach. Aslan thanked his parents for giving him opportunities in his young life.

"I also thank my coach for pushing me to be better every day," Henderson said.

