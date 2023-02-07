Couples names: Ashlie & Leah

City: Jerseyville

Date met or started dating: April 4, 2021

What makes your relationship special? We met in Florida 2019 and quickly became best friends. Remained best friends for 2 years until Ashlie had to move back to Illinois after covid. Then Leah realized she was falling in love, told Ashlie, and the rest is beautiful history.

Share a memory you have made together: Our favorite (so far) would have to be traveling to Colorado together for the 1st time last year for Leahs birthday and a blizzard hit while we were there. So our flight got canceled and we got to stay a few more days.