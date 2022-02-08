Ashley & Andy's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Ashley and Andy (Ashley is Wreck-it Ralph and Andy is Fix-it Felix) from Godfrey
Date Met/Started Dating: December 8, 2011
Briefly Describe First Date: Casual hang out with a movie.
Date Married: January 23, 2016
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We are lame, lol, we like to find a good show on Netflix and lay in bed together.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always communicate with each other, no matter how hard it can be. Your partner is your best friend...don't ever forget that!