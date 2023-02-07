Couples names: Ashley & Aaron Connors

City: Godfrey

Date met or started dating: April 3, 2013

Date married: August 29, 2020

What makes your relationship special? High school sweethearts through & through! Met in the hallways of Alton High, flirting by our lockers & haven’t been apart since! We both have grown as individuals while always staying at each other sides! Every obstacle life has, we overcome it. Truly if it’s you see me, you see him & vice versa. Blessed to know true love so young.

Share a memory you have made together: So many too count. From watching each other walk the stage, choosing & finding our careers, vacations, tragedy, his proposal in DisneyWorld, our two weddings (one small & intimate due to Covid, to our big celebration), buying our home, pool parties with our family & friends, adopting our many fur children. So many worth bringing up.

