MARYVILLE – Our Lord’s Lutheran Church (OLLC), 150 Wilma Dr., Maryville, will offer a drive-through option for the imposition of ashes on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Participants will remain in their car during this drive-through event. Upon arrival, Pastor Darla Ann Kratzer will come to your car window and step forward to hand you a single page with prayers. She will then step back and stand three feet from your car door when speaking. Then, using a long-handled cotton swab, she will impose a cross of ashes upon your forehead.

This Ash Wednesday experience will be available during three convenient timeframes: 7:30-8:30 am, 12:00-1:00 pm, and 4:00-5:30 pm. In addition to Ashes-to-Go, Our Lord’s will observe Ash Wednesday with a 6:30 pm worship service in building. This service will also be livestreamed and can be viewed at ourlords.org/live.

The mood of Ash Wednesday is somber as it starts a six-week examination of our lives. While ashes are a symbol of our mortality, they also serve as a reminder to “come clean” before God and prepare ourselves for growth in faith. Therefore, Christians around the world have the sign of the cross marked on their foreheads in ash on this day. Although in so many ways we humans are dust in the wind, God loves us deeply and invites us into relationship again and again.

For more information on any of Our Lord’s worship services and upcoming events, visit ourlords.org. Online services can be viewed live at ourlords.org/live, or later on our YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv_Wvg4MienAJ2cLwCEuhiw

To get to OLLC, follow the frontage road past Elmwood Care Center, turn right at the drive just before the church building, and pull up to the covered portico. If another car is already there, please pull in behind it and wait to pull forward when it departs. Please remain in your car.

Our Lord’s Lutheran Church is a community of people who are committed to loving God, caring for one another, and sharing Christ’s love with all. OLLC provides a welcoming atmosphere, ample educational and fellowship activities, Christ-centered worship services, and opportunities to make the world a better place by serving those in need. Situated near the intersection of Highway 159 and Interstate 55, OLLC’s beautiful grounds include a Worship Center, Life Center, Prairie Restoration area, and the Chapel in the Pines. OLLC is a congregation affiliated with the ELCA.

For more information, contact: Olivia Cross / 618-345-5692 / love2haveu@ourlords.org

