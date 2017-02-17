ROXANA – Six seniors representing the Roxana Shells stepped out on their home court at the Larry Milazzo Gymnasium for the last time Friday night.

Zach Golenor, Zack Haas, Cody McMillen, Dakota Stumpf, Trey Kelly and Jacob Maguire were recognized during the senior night event, an opportunity for the departing athletes to say goodbye to their friends, families and other supporters who made the last four years great.

Although they could not make it passed the Hillsboro Hilltoppers that evening (the team fell 55-41), the team made it a night to remember for an entirely different reason.

Article continues after sponsor message

Supported by his team and driven by undeniable athleticism, Zach Golenor surpassed the second highest all-time career scoring record by recording 1,416 points. The feat, which was held by Ross Cherepkai, who reached 1,402 points, was second only to Hunter Reine, Class of 2013, with 2,067 points as a Shell.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” Zach Golenor said. “Being the second all-time scorer is a huge deal and I am very humbled by it.”

At 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, Roxana will compete against the hosting Civic Memorial Eagles at their Class 3A Regional. Should they defeat CM, the shells will face the Triad Knights at 7 p.m. on March 1. The championship game will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3. The winner at Bethalto will take on the victors of the Centralia Regional on March 8 at the Benton Sectional.

“We just have to take it one game at a time,” Zach Golenor said. “Coach Biggs will get us prepared for the next game and we are just trying to make a good run to see what we will do.”

More like this: