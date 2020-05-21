WASHINGTON – As more Americans tragically lose their fight to COVID-19, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Senators Brian Schatz (D-HI), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Chris Coons (D-DE), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) to introduce bipartisan legislation to pay tribute to the 100,000 victims—including 4,607 Illinoisans—of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as their families, with a moment of silence at 12 noon on Monday, June 1, 2020.

“Sadly, the United States will soon have lost 100,000 American lives to COVID-19. We cannot forget that behind these numbers are families mourning the loss of a parent, a child, a spouse, a friend,” said Durbin. “On June 1, we should all take a moment to remember the lives lost to this global pandemic and stand with their families in honoring their memory.”

“Our country will soon surpass the tragic, painful milestone of 100,000 innocent lives claimed by the COVID-19 pandemic. My heart is with the families and friends in Illinois and across the nation who have lost a loved one,” said Duckworth. “This grief can be even more unbearable when so many are staying at home and unable to be together to mourn so on June 1st, let us take the time to come together for a moment of silence to honor those who have died. We’ll get through this, together.”

The bill is also cosponsored by Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Tina Smith (D-MN), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Patty Murray (D-WA), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

