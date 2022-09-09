Artists From Edwardsville, St. Louis, Bonita Springs, Fla., Featured As Part Of Edwardsville Art Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville, St. Louis, and Bonita Springs, Fla., artists will be part of the Edwardsville Art Fair on Sept. 23-25 at City Park. The work of the three artists is featured today.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Artist Name: Brent Langley
Location: Edwardsville, IL
Artist Statement: "My objective is to create works of art that are harmonious in all aspects, from both a compositional and a scientific viewpoint. While the primary goal is to bring pleasure, a secondary goal is also to educate, to prompt in the viewer the desire to preserve the wonderful, extravagant, beautiful diversity of life that surrounds us."
Artist Name: April Riley Tate
Location: Saint Louis
Artist Statement: "I am a fiber artist and toy designer. My designs are based on inspiring memories from my childhood. I transform my original sketches and illustrations into custom-printed textiles and original patterns and bring them to life in 3D form."
Artist Name: Christine Adele Moore
Location: Bonita Springs, FL
Artist Statement: "Since the lockdown during the pandemic, my work has evolved into an expression of gratitude and joy. My antidote to distressing world events."
More like this: