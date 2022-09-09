EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville, St. Louis, and Bonita Springs, Fla., artists will be part of the Edwardsville Art Fair on Sept. 23-25 at City Park. The work of the three artists is featured today.

Artist Name: Brent Langley

Location: Edwardsville, IL

Artist Statement: "My objective is to create works of art that are harmonious in all aspects, from both a compositional and a scientific viewpoint. While the primary goal is to bring pleasure, a secondary goal is also to educate, to prompt in the viewer the desire to preserve the wonderful, extravagant, beautiful diversity of life that surrounds us."

Artist Name: April Riley Tate

Location: Saint Louis

Artist Statement: "I am a fiber artist and toy designer. My designs are based on inspiring memories from my childhood. I transform my original sketches and illustrations into custom-printed textiles and original patterns and bring them to life in 3D form."

Artist Name: Christine Adele Moore

Location: Bonita Springs, FL