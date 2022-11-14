ALTON - Local artist Jenna Muscarella has been busy in recent days painting botanical artwork on a previous utility box in front of Bossanova Martini Lounge and Restaurant on Third Street in Alton.

Muscarella was commissioned by Alton Main Street for the project. Muscarella is also an art teacher in the Wood River District. She is originally from Alton and graduated from Alton High School.

"I am painting a mural on a gas utility box, hiding an eye sore," she said. "The buildings here are historic and so beautiful and instead of putting a mural on a building, we are putting it here."

The artwork is done in conjunction with the foilage and plants in the flower beds. Eventually, Jenna plans to put her free magnets on the painted box.

"I love painting," she said. "I do this every day because I am an art teacher. I am also a commissioned artist and painter. I have a gallery in Soulard and a studio in my basement."

Jenna said she wanted a chance to put her mark on Alton in some artistic fashion and this accomplishes that goal.

"I love this town," she said.

