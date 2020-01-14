Highland – The Highland Arts Council presents its eighth Art of Soul, a workshop of artistic fun for ages high school to 104. Whether you are an artist, enjoy playing with artistic supplies or are simply an art enthusiast, Art of Soul has something for you.

Participants will meet on Thursdays beginning February 20 through March 19 from7 p.m. – 9 p.m. in the Social Hall of Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar Street, Highland, IL. Each workshop will offer instruction in a specific artistic medium. All materials will be provided for each class. You will go home with at least one project from each workshop. You’ll discover how to capture creative ideas step by step and build on those experiences.

Session I: On Thursday, February 20 from 7 pm – 9 pm, Lynnette Schuepbach will show doodles can become a piece of art. Lynnette is an author, artist and president of the Highland Arts Council. She loves encouraging creativity in everyone.

Session II: Sarah Walker will share her skills in bookmaking on Thursday, February 27 from 7 pm – 9 pm. Sarah is a professional artist from Highland. She serves on the Highland Arts Council and is pursuing her Masters of Fine Arts degree at SIUE.

Article continues after sponsor message

Session III: On Thursday, March 5 from 7 pm – 9 pm, Peg Bellm, a professional artist, will help you create a hinged box with polymer clay. Peggy Bellm creates one of a kind items using polymer clay and is an award-winning artist at Art in the Park.

Session IV: Paulette Todd, artist and teacher, will share her techniques for painting with pastels on Thursday, March 12 from 7 pm – 9 pm. Paulette regularly teaches classes in her business, Kids Art Club.

Session V: Printing making is an ancient technique. Christy MacMorran will show how it can be done with modern supplies on Thursday, March 19 from 7 pm – 9 pm. Christy was an award-winning artist at Art in the Park in 2018 and teaches classes in various mediums.

The cost of the entire expansive five-week experience is $40. All materials are included in this cost. If you’ve always wanted to experiment with artistic expression or learn to unblock your flow of creativity, Art of Soul is just what you need. We promise a fun-filled experience.

Register online at https://www.highlandartscouncil.org/art-of-soul/ , or by paper at or call 618-558-0054.

More like this: