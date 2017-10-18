



The Alton High School Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Athletes of the Month are tennis player Hannah Macias and football player Jonathan Bumpers.

This is how both athletes were described for their nominations:

Hannah Macias – Girls Tennis - Hannah has been playing #2 singles this season on a Girls Tennis Team that is having a great season with a 4-3 record in dual matches. She started the season with a record of 21-5 for the Lady Redbirds.

She has been a champion in the Andy Simpson Alton Doubles Invite, the Robert Logan Memorial Invitational and the Jacksonville Invite. Hannah also took third place in the Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin Invite.

Head Coach Jesse Macias says…"Hannah is having an outstanding season. She put in a lot of work this summer and that carried over into practices. I am very proud of her individual accomplishments, especially in tournaments, but her leadership in practice and her work ethic have helped the team achieve a lot of our goals. This is the best season we've had in a long time and it's because we have dedicated players like Hannah putting in the effort to make themselves and others better."

Jonathan Bumpers – Football - Jonathan started the season 23 receptions for 225 yards with 4 TDs as a key part of the Redbird offense. He also plays safety for Alton High and has 25 tackles along with 3 pass interceptions.

Head Coach Eric Dickerson says… “Jonathan worked hard this off-season to get ready for his senior year. He is a two way starter for us. Jonathan is an important part of our offense, he has great hands and runs hard after the reception. He also plays safety and punts. Jonathan is a hard worker and a senior leader on this team.”

