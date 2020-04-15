ALTON - Noah Clancy is this month's recipient of the Remarkable Redbird. Noah is a senior at Alton High and has been a model of consistency in the classroom, the swimming pool and also the community during his four-year high school career.

In the classroom, some of Noah's accomplishments are as follows. Member of National Honors Society, Illinois State Scholar, Secretary of Mu Alpha Theta, and recognized at the IPA Southwestern Region Student Recognition Breakfast. Noah is also a member of the Physics and Spanish Clubs at Alton High School.

Jumping into the pool, Noah has been a four-time IHSA Swimming Sectional Champion, a four-time IHSA State Swim Qualifier, a three-time IHSA State Swim medalist, a five-year National swimming qualifier and a Silver Medallion Winner. Noah is also a captain of his team at Alton High and is also a captain of his TCAY Club Swim Team.

Article continues after sponsor message

On top of his successes academically and in the water, Noah also finds time to give back to the community. He has worked on restocking shelves during summers and organizing back to school supplies in backpacks for local students. Noah has also been a volunteer at Operation Blessing in Wood River, a pantry that offers food, household items, and clothing for families in Madison County.

Noah has also used his ability and interest in swimming to help those fighting cancer. He participated for two years in a program called Swim Across America at Innsbrook in Warren County, Missouri. He decided to this in honor of family and friends who were dealing with or who had lost the battle to cancer. Noah raised $2,000 over the two years he has participated. He also enjoyed doing it because the money raised stayed in the local area to help with cancer research.

Noah will begin the next chapters of both his education and swimming careers this fall as he will be swimming and pursuing a degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

See Art Fahrner Edward Jones Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ejadvisorartfahrner/

More like this: